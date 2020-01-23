Remo D’Souza reveals why he created 'Street Dancer 3D'

Choreographer, now turned filmmaker Remo D’Souza has plans to propel the dance film genre to new heights through his creative films.

While all of the star’s initial work, ABCD: Anybody Can Dance (2013) and ABCD 2 (2015), was solely based on dance on stage, this time around Remo plans to take over the streets.

His new endeavor, Street Dancer 3D is gearing up to be a joyride. During an interivew with TNN, when Remo was asked to comment on his upcoming film and the challenges it brought, he stated, “I feel that I have not explored even five per cent of the kind of dance and music that’s there in our country and across the world. While the earlier two films were based on dancing on stage, we have taken to the streets with this one.”

The star also explained the basic structure of the film and what audiences can expect to see from the star. He was quoted saying, “Street Dancer 3D is based in London and revolves around Indian, Pakistani and people of other nationalities. It’s about desis, who are born and brought up there and the film focuses on what they feel about India. It is based on a documentary on illegal immigrants. There’s a strong story line that sees a fusion with dance and music.”



