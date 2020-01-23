Brad Pitt extends apology to Jennifer Aniston for ruining their marriage: report

The highlight of this week had undeniably been Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s little reunion that left the world in frenzy.

And while pictures from the brief run-in have been all over tabloids and social media feeds, the tale of their brewing friendship behind the flashing cameras, is only just getting untold.

Courtesy of Entertainment Tonight, fans got to know some insight on what equation the two share when the public isn't watching.

An insider spilled the tea to the publication saying: “Brad is completely sober now and is in such a different place than he was when they were together. Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself.”

“He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership for his mistakes and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on."

Another source revealed to ET how the two share “a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn’t work out."