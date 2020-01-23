Angelina Jolie’s lookalike from Russia takes the internet by storm

MOSCOW: A social media personality Alina Tsarakhova, who hails from Russia’s North Ossetia region, has caught the eye of some social media users due to her uncanny resemblance to famous Hollywood star Angelina Jolie.



This is not the first time that Jolie's doppelganger has emerged to impress the entertainer's crazy fans - who keep on resembling her favourite actress to every beautiful lady, who apparently has the same facial expressions as the actress shows.



The netizens lauded the Russian beauty’s stunning looks and marvel at her apparent resemblance to the Wanted's actress.





The Instagram beauty's current number of subscribers is relatively small (less than 20,000), it seems that a growing number of people online started taking note of her good looks and charm.







Some of the critics say that Tsarakhova’s lifestyle is relatively modest and cannot be compared to the lifestyle of a Hollywood celebrity.









