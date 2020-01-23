close
Wed Jan 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2020

Angelina Jolie's lookalike from Russia takes the internet by storm

Thu, Jan 23, 2020

MOSCOW: A social media personality Alina Tsarakhova, who hails from Russia’s North Ossetia region, has caught the eye of some social media users due to her uncanny resemblance to famous Hollywood  star Angelina Jolie.

This is not the first time that Jolie's doppelganger has  emerged to impress  the entertainer's crazy fans - who  keep on resembling her favourite actress to every beautiful lady, who apparently has the same facial expressions as the actress  shows.  

The netizens lauded the Russian beauty’s stunning looks and marvel at her apparent resemblance to the Wanted's actress.


The Instagram beauty's  current number of subscribers is relatively small (less than 20,000), it seems that a growing number of people online started taking note of her good looks and charm.


Some of the critics say that Tsarakhova’s lifestyle is relatively modest and cannot be compared to the lifestyle of a Hollywood celebrity. 



