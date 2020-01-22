PM Imran meets Ivanka Trump on WEF 2020 sidelines

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met Ivanka Trump, Senior White House Adviser and daughter of US President Donald Trump, in the Alpine city of Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2020.

The Pakistani prime minister held the informal session with Ivanka along with his adviser on overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfikar Bokhari.

Pictures of the meeting showed Ivanka and the Pakistani prime minister smiling as the two shared a lighted hearted moment.

The senior White House adviser has previously expressed her desire to work towards empowering Pakistani women to help them become a part of the country's workforce.



In a meeting with the PM's special assistant on Overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC last year, Ivanka had shown keen interest in launching various programmes for the welfare of women in Pakistan.

Bukhari had thanked Ivanka for her interest and also extended an invitation to the US president's daughter to visit Pakistan.

Last year in July, when he met Trump at the White House, PM Imran interacted with the First Lady Melania Trump as well.

The prime minister is in Davos where he is attending the WEF summit. Earlier, he spoke at the conference and said his government's biggest challenge was to improve state institutions so that it brings about enhanced governance at every level.

"We are heading in the right direction, though I have to say, we have to do a lot of hard work," he said in his speech. "This year now, the focus is on increasing investment and providing employment to more people."

The prime minister had said that one of the biggest advantages that Pakistan had was its population. "We are a nation of 210 million people and more than 60 percent of our population is below the age of 30," he said.

Before concluding his speech, PM Imran stated that Pakistan had been gifted with a young population and a strategic location. He said his government's "biggest challenge" now was to improve state institutions which would, in turn, refine governance.