Alia Bhatt's secret to the perfect work-life balance will blow you away

Alia Bhatt recently revealed her secret to the perfect work-life balance.

After suffering through a phase in life where work overtook her entire persona, Alia spoke out against the need to maintain balance and support of inner fulfillment amidst financial endeavours and gain.

She went on to say, “As an actor, an entertainer and even as a person, I have understood the balance that is required in my obsession with work, wherein I am very ambitious and passionate about films, acting, the art and everything. But beyond a point, I can’t get too attached to the successes or the failures.”

The star added, “I derive my joy and happiness by being in front of the camera and learning through people I interact with on sets – whether it’s my director, co-actors or even the technicians. That’s my bliss. And after that, whatever happens is the result of the hard work that everybody puts in. Hopefully, one goes more right than wrong but I feel sometimes, you have to go wrong to understand the importance of going right. And that’s something not in your control."