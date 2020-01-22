'Gully Boy': Alia Bhatt left wondering 'why do I deserve this kind of appreciation?'

In an extremely rare turn of events, Alia Bhatt does not seem to have suffered any major financial setbacks since her initial debut back in 2012.

It seems however, that 2019 ended up becoming more of an aberration. On one hand, while the star was receiving a large amount of love for her role in Gully Boy, she also simultaneously starred in Kalank which ended up not drawing any significant attention from the masses.

Revealing the reason behind her guilt the star went on to say, “Though Gully Boy was intense, I had a lot of fun shooting for it, mainly due to Safina’s infectious spirit. I remember feeling happy every day, which is very unusual for me because usually, I am self-critical and don’t like talking too much about my work. Now, when people tell me how amazing my performance is in it, I feel guilty as I am like: ‘did I work hard’ or ‘why do I deserve this kind of appreciation.’ Personally, I too enjoyed watching my performance [in Gully Boy], which usually doesn’t happen. I enjoyed the film since it’s so beautiful and has been an unusual experience.”

The star ended admitting that ‘disappointment’ of failure, in a rather proactive light, believing that her professional and personal failures have only “taught her invaluable lessons.”

She said, “Anyone who goes on a journey that you have a lot of expectations from is going to feel a certain kind of disappointment. Till date, I have not had too many failures; maybe there are two of them. And my learning through both of them has been very different. But the main thing I’ve learnt is that you’ve to keep your head down, work hard and give your best at everything you do. Sometimes, you’ll go right and at times, you’ll go wrong as well.”