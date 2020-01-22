Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha lashes out at her: 'Their objective is fame and fortune’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had the world divided following their departure from the British royal family.

And while the Duchess of Sussex was at the receiving end of ample criticism, one of innumerable people giving her flak over her joint-decision with Harry, was none other than her half-sister Samantha Markle.

Meghan’s sour ties with her estranged father Thomas Markle and his family have been no news for the world ever since she tied the knot to Prince Harry in May of 2018.

Samantha put her rage in the form of an article written for The Sun where she termed the entire episode as nothing but a means for Meghan to gain ‘fame and fortune.’

"My sister has ripped through the Royal Family like a tornado. Nothing about their actions so far suggest they truly desire a private life out of the limelight. They have paraded themselves on the red carpet, tried to make deals with Disney, and become pals with the Clooneys and other A-list stars. Their objective is fame and fortune — to be Hollywood,” she wrote.

She further went on defend Queen Elizabeth II by saying the couple’s decision has put her under immense ‘stress.’

"The decision of Prince Harry and Meghan to quit their duties so soon after their fairytale wedding has done great harm. The Queen, at 93, shouldn’t have had to face the stress of seeing her family torn apart,” she wrote.

“I am worried that Meghan and Harry will never find true ¬happiness. They could not find contentment with the Royal Family, will they be able to find it away from them?”