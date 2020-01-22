Saif Ali Khan was cast alongside Sara Ali Khan for 'Jawaani Jaaneman' initially?

Once Jawaani Jaaneman geared up for promotions, fans were left in a haze of shock when Saif Ali Khan blew audiences away with a tantalizing fact about the film’s initial casting.

The filmmaker for Jawaani Jaaneman previously planned on doing the film with Sara Ali Khan.

Just recently, Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news in a shocking turn of events. He was quoted as saying, “Yes, what had happened was that Kedarnath had almost been shelved and Sara didn't have another movie. So this film was around and being the knight in shining armour and a good daddy, I asked her if she would like to do this. She had said yes."

However, her film received the green light and so she stepped away form the project after some words of wisdom from her father.

Saif reiterated the situation, stating, "Kedarnath came back on track and then, Simmba also fell in place. I only told her then that listen Sara, don't do this film. This was a backup for you. I think I could have done it with someone else but she should be working with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan next. She said she would like to do that. I wouldn't want her to do a film just because it's me. It gets really complicated when it's about family."

For those wondering, the father-daughter duo were approached for films together in the past as well. Saif revealed, "We have got at least three to five movie offers together. Sometimes, she didn't like the script, sometimes, I felt I am not interested."