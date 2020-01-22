Kartik Aaryan declares Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’ performance the best of 2020

Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone with her recent offering Chhapaak has managed to wow not just the audience but also her fellow industry insiders who appear to be in complete awe of the diva.

Joining the list of all those completely bedazzled by the 34-year-old Padmaavat actor, is B-Town heartthrob Kartik Aaryan who was all praises for the beauty queen.

Turning to his Instagram account, the Luka Chuppi actor sang praises for Deepika and lauded her over her moving performance in her latest film.

“2020 has just begun. But I already know my fav performance of the year @deepikapdukone #Chhapaak @meghnagulzar," he said.

Previously the two had grabbed everyone attention as well when they mesmerized the crowd at Mumbai airport by shaking a leg together on Pati, Patni Aur Woh’s song Dheeme Dheeme.