Sara Ali Khan’s ‘aadab’ for Salman Khan wins’ hearts on the internet: Watch

Sara Ali Khan has swiftly taken over the industry within no time as she makes fans gush over every one of her social media antics.



The 24-year-old Simmba actor recently caught the attention of the internet after she was found rubbing shoulders with B-Town megastar Salman Khan and greeting him in the classical ‘adaab’ style.

The video was posted by Sara on her Instagram on Sunday with the caption “Adaab @beingsalmankhan sir And namaste darshako. Thank you for inviting Veer and Zoe to the #bigboss13.”

The Love Aaj Kal actor was seen having a warm chitchat with Salman Khan before entering the sets of Bigg Boss.



The promo of video of the show also featured co-stars Sara and Kartik greeting the fans with perky talks beside their vanity vans.

The prominent faces of Bollywood made an appearance on the famed reality show Big Boss’ Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the promotion of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal.