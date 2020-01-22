Saif Ali Khan details struggles of breaking divorce news with Amrita Singh to kids

Saif Ali Khan recently wore his heart on his sleeve in regard to his children Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur.

He detailed his experiences dealing with divorce and the overall scenario which ensued when he ended up having to explain his separation to his children.



During an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif revealed, “It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can’t be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes.”

He went on to say, “I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine... parents are a strange thing, you can’t really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don’t like to think of them making out, you don’t think of them really joined. So it’s like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also.”

He however, stated that a warm family is the birth right for every child to be blessed with. “I don’t think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy.”

Saif Ali Khan was also complimented on his family’s modern vibe and how they are all full of respect for each other.

He stated, “You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything’s alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids.”