Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari speaks about female association within sports dramas

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is a multi-disciplined filmmaker who has dabbled in a number of different film genres over the years. All of her films hold personal significance and meaning in her life.

During a conversation with TNN, when the filmmaker was asked about any present pressure when it comes to handling the production process of Panga, Ashwiny admitted that it was different from her previous professional endeavours.

She stated, “No, I did not feel any pressure handling this sports drama. When we’re making a sports drama, whether we choose kabaddi or any other sport, we talk about a human story that is connected with the game. With that story, we talk about the game to the world. Yes, people don’t easily associate a woman with a sports drama which is strange. Because our country has a woman’s sports team in almost every sport. Women have been doing so well in the world of sports."

"So, I didn’t ever get down to thinking if as women working on this film any of us will fall short. In fact, the sports choreographer and the action directors were quite happy with the women actors (Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha) in the film,” she added.

Speaking on her previous projects Ashwiny revealed, “I don’t think that my previous films were small by any measure. It has to be a big idea. The canvas and budget can be any size. My sports drama is about relationships and empowerment and a beautiful husband-wife story.”