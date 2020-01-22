Shraddha Kapoor sings praises for Tulsi Kumar and the internet is loving it

Shraddha Kapoor recently took an opportunity at a promotional event for Street Dancer 3D to compliment her singing companion who often lends her voice on the silver screen to her. The singer in question is Tusli Kumar who has been by her side for a long amount of films in the past.

Commenting on the mellifluous nature of Tulsi, Sharaddha stated, “She can sound sweet, she can sound swag! I feel Tulsi is one of the most talented and versatile singers we have in the industry, and I personally feel her voice suits me very well. Right from Aashiqui 2, she is been my voice and very lately she sang Enni soni in Saaho for me, which went on to become a chart-buster just like the songs of Aashiqui."

Tulsi has also, only recently collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the recreated version of Lagdi Lahore Di, which is all set to release in Street Dancer 3D.

Shraddha excitedly revealed, "I am thrilled to have her as my voice in Lagdi Lahore Di and I hope we continue to be a hit actor-singer Jodi.”