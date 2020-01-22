Kangana Ranaut believes Mahabharat proves India's existence in pre-British rule

Kangana Ranaut recently clapped back at Saif Ali Khan’s comment on India and its apparent non existence before British occupancy.

After Saif Ali Khan’s comment began making rounds of the internet, he began getting blasted on a number of social media platforms, as well as by fellow star’s within the industry.



In regards to the controversy surrounding the actor’s comment, Kangana stated that people have begun following ‘smaller narratives’ which they have concocted to help suit themselves.

During an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Saif reflected upon the current social climate surrounding the country and the stark, polarizing politics surrounding his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His commented stated, “I don’t think this is history,” Saif said “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.”

On Zee News, Kangana was asked to comment on the situation, she revealed that the existence of Mahabharata proves that a potentially united India existed before the British rulers took over.

She was quoted saying, “This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it’s natural...”