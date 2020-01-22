Sonakshi Sinha's motivational Instagram post takes the internet by storm

Sonakshi Sinha recently blew the roof after her Instagram post caught wind and blew up on the internet due to its positive, uplifting and motivational nature.



The actress is one star who never shies away from sharing from her heart, regardless of the reaction the public might have in mind.

Even during one of her appearances as a judge for a fashion show, Sonakshi Sinha was quick to motivate contestants, telling them to use their styling to be their real, true and authentic selves.

In a recent Instagram post the Bollywood sensation once again grappled the hearts of her fans as her post went viral. When drew audience’s attention was the caption on a coffe mug she was holding. The caption read, "Work so hard until your signature becomes your autograph!"

This quote is sure to stick in the hearts of youth making their way in the corporate ladder.

Check out the post below:







