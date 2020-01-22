Jennifer Aniston-starrer 'Friends' reunion to be 'unscripted': Marta Kauffman

The world has been intently counting down days till the Friends reunion could finally roll out and now the co-creator of the iconic sitcom has finally given us some updates.



Marta Kauffman during an interview with Vulture revealed that while the reunion is likely to happen, it will most definitely be a non-scripted one and would instead just have the cast members talk about their experience on the show.

“If it were the right thing, if it were the six of them together reflecting, talking about their experiences, and the episodes, then I’m totally behind it. Nothing scripted. We will not do anything scripted,” she said.

She further revealed that looking back at the classic sitcom, she always finds flaws in each episode when she re-watches.

“Every time I watch an episode, there’s something I’d like to change,” she said.

Previously in an interview with Rolling Stone, she gave her reasons on why she thought there shouldn’t be new episodes of Friends.

"There are several reasons. One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It's not that time anymore. All we'd be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don't know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. 'The One Where Everyone's Disappointed,'“ she had said.