Amitabh Bachchan walks down memory lane in remembrance of his father

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and recently the star has been busy making progress regarding his upcoming films this year. With promotional events and filming engulfing most of the star’s time, he has been rather active on social media, considering.



Recently, the star took to Twitter in a rather reflective and nostalgic of moods. He posted a tweet with a picture of his father and himself, sitting and reading a book with utmost concentration.

Above the picture, he captioned the post in Hindi. The star wrote about his grandmother and what she used to teach him back in the day. The star wrote,"My grandmother used to say that once a day Saraswati herself speaks through the tongue of a person."

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about his father’s reaction to the criticism that followed his very first book, revealing, "The book was criticized severely, today will I call it an exaggeration. The poet should have been encouraged, even faith needs encouragement."



