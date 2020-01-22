Aamir Khan reveals his hidden secret to managing trolls on social media

Aamir Khan is considered as one of the most well-spoken actors and he seems to be the last person to deal with trolls. The star has never associated himself with the rat race in any means, even his social media presence is dictated by his own norms.

He made his Instagram debut back in 2018, long after other big names made their way on the platform. When asked why he chose this route, the star replied by saying “To be quite honest, I am a person who is in my own world half the time. So, I am not very often there on social media platforms. You can say I am not very communicative on social media.”

He was quick to add, that he wishes to be known for his work on the silver screen and prefers to communicate with his fans through those means. He stated, “For me, that’s the most important form of communication. Whether it’s through my films or (TV show) Satyameva Jayate or through Paani Foundation, the communication that I do through my work is what counts.”

It’s not that the star is completely cut off from social media, he does post on occasions. He said, “Once in a while I would tweet something or post a picture on Instagram, but yeah, I am not very regular.”

The star admitted to reading fan comments, “Yes, I do read them, occasionally. Especially, around my film’s release, I definitely do because I want to know what people feel about the film and my character. That’s the time when I go and particularly look for what people are saying.”

However, he does assert that he does not let the negativity get the better of him: “If someone is just making fun of me or attacking me for no reason, I don’t bother. Aise hi arbitrary log negative bol rahe hain, usse mujhse kucch farak nahi padta aur main uss par repond bhi nahi karta. (These kinds of arbitrary people spout negativity, and I honestly don’t care about that, I don’t even respond to those kind of comments).”

The star concluded by clarifying that he does in fact, happily accept any form of constructive criticism: “If someone gives me criticism, which is constructive, I take it seriously because that’s where I am learning. As an actor and a creative person, it helps me learn and grow.”

He continued saying: “When people appreciate my work, it makes me feel nice. I understand what they’ve understood in the film, how they’ve perceived the character; they describe it and it’s a happy feeling that my work connected with them. Even at times when people say they don’t like my work and describe what they didn’t like, it helps me to improve myself. So, I am all for sensible criticism.”