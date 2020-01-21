Kartik Aaryan opens about playing two completely different roles in ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Kartik Aaryan is essaying two entirely opposite roles in his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, alongside rumoured ladylove Sara Ali Khan.

The actor came forth revealing about the two love stories in the film - the first set in the late 1980s–early nineties, unfolding between Raghu and Leena – and the second set in present time, happening between Veer and Zoe.

Kartik plays Veer and Raghu, and in a chat with Pinkvilla, revealed about the two characters.

"The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love," Kartik said.

He added, "Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love with his high school crush Leena, in the picturesque town of Udaipur. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set.”



Meanwhile, director Imtiaz Ali said, “While portraying Veer and Raghu, I did not compare one with the other. When Kartik played Veer, he was not thinking about Raghu and vice versa. Kartik played both the parts with great energy and even the unit felt like they were working with two different actors while shooting with Veer or Raghu!"

Love Aaj Kal will hit cinemas on February 14.