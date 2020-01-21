Top civil officers transferred over land dispute between two cabinet members' relatives

ISLAMABAD: At least two revenue officers have been transferred over a land dispute between accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar's brother and federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro's relatives, Geo News learnt on Tuesday.



Akbar's brother, Murad, has been accused by Jawad Malik, the brother of late Barrister Fahad Malik and federal privatisation minister Muhammad Mian Soomro's nephew, of illegally occupying flour mill land — reportedly owned by the federal privatisation minister's relatives — in Rawalpindi's Mandra area near the Grand Trunk (G.T.) Road.

Three top civil officers — Rawalpindi's former deputy commissioner for revenue, Sardar Saifullah Khan Dogar, ex-additional deputy commissioner for revenue, Rizwan Qadeer, and the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) for Gujjar Khan — have been shuffled or let go in the power struggle, according to notifications available with Geo News.

Dogar was transferred on January 20 and replaced with Captain (r) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq, while Qadeer was transferred two days earlier.

While the ADC reported the reasons behind the land dispute, sources said SAPM Akbar had also summoned Rawalpindi's commissioner and deputy commissioner to the Prime Minister's Office and reprimanded both.



Malik further claimed that Murad Akbar had on Jan 17 brought 30 labourers and construction equipment to erect boundary walls on the land in an illegal occupation bid. However, security guards and employees at the site immediately called police, who stopped the land mafia from constructing boundary walls.



Sources said Qadeer had inspected the land after the said spat, reviewed the relevant documents, and ruled against Murad Akbar. He had also presented a report on the matter, reportedly upsetting the SAPM.

Malik further alleged that the SAPM allegedly misused his authority to pressurise the Punjab Revenue Authority's Rawalpindi office, Punjab police, and other institutions.

He claimed that a few years ago, Murad had submitted a request to distribute the land according to a division claim but it was denied by then Rawalpindi revenue office team. Murad submitted the petition again a year ago and coerced the team to rule in his favour.

The land in question, Malik added, was bought by his grandfather, Malik Munir, 23 years ago. The purchase comprised more than 10 kanals of land in Bacha Village at G.T. Road near Gujjar Khan. There's an ongoing case over the distribution of land among the family members, sources added.

He also claimed that his family has owned the land since 1986 and that a flour mill has been constructed at the site since 1987.

Back in 2012, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had given a stay order over the land, sources said, adding that Murad attempted to illegally occupy the land in spite of the order.