Bhumi Pednekar showers love, pens heartfelt post on mother’s birthday

Bhumi Pednekar just revealed that it is her mother’s birthday today and the starlet has wished her in the most adorable way.



Taking to Instagram, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh starlet posted a bunch of love-filled pictures with her mom and penned a heartfelt post alongside.

“My dearest birth giver, best friend, biggest critic, unconditional love giver, handy man, teacher, confidante, partner in crime and my GOD - HAPPY BIRTHDAY. May you always be smiling and healthy,” Bhumi captioned the post.

She added, “Your kindness, generosity and hard work has been the biggest learning for us. Thank you for being born mom, we love you.”

Check out her post below

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.