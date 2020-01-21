Marvel's 'The Eternals' reveals first look of Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani's characters

Marvel buffs are in for several pleasant surprises as the Studios unveils back to back treats for all hyped-up fans waiting for upcoming projects to roll out.

As Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harrington’s upcoming The Eternals makes progress, getting one step closer to completion, Marvel Studios dropped the first look into the film’s pivotal characters.

First look of Kit Harrington’s character of Dane Whitman was revealed alongside Gemma Chan’s Sersi in viral photos from the shoot where the cast seemed to have been in the middle of an action sequence.

Additional photos also lifted the veil off of Nanjiani’s avatar of Kingo in the film, where he can be seen interacting with Chan’s character.



The Chloe Zhao-directorial, also starring Salma Hayek and Ma Don-Seok, will be ready to hit theaters on November 6, 2020.

