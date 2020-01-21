Sara Ali Khan confesses she 'regularly stalks' Deepika Padukone on Instagram

Sara Ali Khan unquestionably is crowned the queen of social media with her recurrent posts that keep fans in the loop about the happenings of her life.

However, there is one Bollywood celebrity that even brings out the crazed fan girl hidden inside the Simmba actor — Deepika Padukone.

During her recent interview the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor was put on the spot about the one B-Town A-lister that tops her stalking list on Instagram.

"I stalk a lot of people but someone's profile who I regularly check is Deepika Padukone,” she replied.

“Both Kartik and Ibrahim are always using the phone. I think boys are more addicted to their phones," she further added.

The diva is gearing up for the release of her third film, Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal where she stars alongside her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan. She also recently wrapped up a schedule for her David Dhawan-directorial Coolie No. 1 where she will share screen space with Varun Dhawan.

