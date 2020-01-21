Big step towards religious harmony as Hindu couple marries in India mosque

KAYAMKULAM: A Hindu couple in the Kerala town were married in the most unusual of places — India's Cheravally Muslim Jamaath mosque — marking a big step towards religious harmony.



Sarath Sasi and Anju Ashok were wed by a Hindu priest who oversaw the ceremonies and solemnised the marriage as per Hindu rituals.



Indian media said the mosque committee had set up and decorated the mandap — a covered structure with pillars under which the main Hindu wedding ceremonies and rituals take place. Members of both communities turned up in large numbers to attend the wedding.

Reports suggested that the bride’s mother, on a neighbour’s advice, had approached the mosque to host her daughter’s wedding due to financial constraints.

The Cheravally Muslim Jamaat Committee's secretary, Nujumudeen Alummoottil, told Indian news agency ANI: "She came to my house seeking help for conducting the marriage. She gave a letter, which I presented to the Jamaath committee. We decided to help the family conduct the marriage."

The mosque committee not only helped provide a venue for the event but also gifted the couple 10 gold souvenirs and INR 200,000, and took care of other wedding expenses. They also served vegetarian meals to around 1,000 guests at the wedding.

The family added that they were very thankful to the Jamaath committee for hosting their wedding.