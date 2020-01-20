Kriti Sanon speaks about her career and genres of interest as she plans for future

Kriti Sanon recently opened up candidly regarding her work and the genres she is interested in. The star revealed her intent to explore within the fold of acting and to explore herself further.



During a conversation with the Times of India, she stated, "Everybody likes different kind of films here (in the country). If I want to cater to all kinds of audience and also explore myself as an actor in different genres, it is because that's more fun. Otherwise you get stuck and it gets monotonous,"



"(I want to work with) All genres and characters, and not restrict myself. I am not someone who watches or loves horror films but if I get something kickass in that genre I would still like to explore, because I feel it will help me grow," she added.