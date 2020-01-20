Kangana Ranaut details struggles of paying medical bills for sister Rangoli Chandel post acid attack

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her personal life, the experiences and past movie choices she had to make, in order to afford the best possible treatment for her sister, Rangoli Chandel.



After dealing with the tornado of feelings regarding her sister’s acid attack during her initial days in Bollywood, Kangana admitted to performing as many ‘tacky’ roles as possible, in an attempt to afford treatment for her sister.

During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, the star revealed her experiences trying to scrap money for her sister.

She revealed, “I was just 19, on the threshold of a bright career, when the attack happened and it was a long, hard struggle to deal with this kind of perverse, sexist cruelty. Financially too, I was not strong back then. Girls around me would feel depressed by a bad hair day or because a meal was not to their liking. I was grappling with something far more real and yet had no time to sit and cry. I did tacky films, took on roles I did not deserve, accepted guest appearances, so my sister could be treated by the best surgeon in India. It took 54 surgeries.”

Kangana also revealed how she went onto become a stronger and more independent woman as a result of all that she went through, she was caught recalling the days of struggle she had to undergo after she left home.

She was quoted as saying, “I fell into bad company straightaway. Some people took advantage of the fact that I was alone and couldn’t confide in my parents, and I’ve experienced the worst a person can go through. It toughened me up and made me the person I am. But I wouldn’t want my children to go through such extremes. I would want to be there for them.”