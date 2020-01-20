Kangana Ranaut reveals her feelings on motherhood and independence

Kangana Ranaut recently sat down for a candid interview where she spilled the beans on all that she has been holding back regarding her desires of being more self-centered and taking time out to enjoy all that she has earned.



Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of a mother in the new upcoming film Panga, however, she has made it amply clear that she has no intentions of becoming a wife, or even a mother at this point in life.

During an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, the star went on to detail her thoughts on marriage, she revealed, “I’m at a phase when I’m just beginning to enjoy my life. If someone can add to it, I’m fine, but if, as a woman, I am expected to ensure he’s emotionally stable, enhance his spiritual growth, be lucky and bring him financial windfalls and take on the responsibility of a home, children and family, then, I’m not up for that. At the moment, I have no time for people who come with any kind of baggage.”

Kangana further went on to confess about being happy with her booming career, her new production company and her adorable nephew Prithviraj. Hence is clear on her decisions and is in no way interested to start a family.

She was quoted as saying, “The world is respectful; there’s a lot to do and give. And for the first time, I can think about myself. Let me be a little self-centered and enjoy what I have earned. I don’t have the time and energy to invest in another family. That can come later,” she said.

Kangana took a trip down memory lane during the interview and revealed her experiences of living away from home at the tender age of 15.

She revealed, “Today, fortunately for me, I’ve got my family back. But I know that somewhere success had a huge role to play in the reconciliation. Had I not made it in films, I might have lost out on both my family and my dream, and that would have been devastating.”