Prince Harry determined to stop Netflix series ‘The Crown’ before it covers his life

Prince Harry has vowed to stop the production of famed Netflix series The Crown before the show covers his life, Daily Express reported.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, in a conversation with Daily Express revealed to host Dan Walker that the Duke of Sussex told her he is going to stop the show before it gets to his life.

Angela shared that he said this when she went to meet Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace.

“Well Harry, when I went to interview him at the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was ‘Are you watching The Crown?’” Angela recalled. “And I had been at the time and I felt very embarrassed,” she added.

“I got up and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me,” Angela unveiled further.

Dan joked afterwards, “Maybe that’s why he’s signed a deal with Netflix if it does happen. Sorry I’m getting carried away.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier this month that they have decided to step down from their positions as senior members of the royal family and move to North America to lead an independent life.