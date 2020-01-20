Karan Johar on K3G: ‘Its the biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check '

Bollywood’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham may be one of the most loved films now but for its director Karan Johar, it turned out to be his ‘biggest reality check.’

The director and producer in his recent interview in the show Picture Ke Peeche, revealed that when time came to direct the film, he was expecting it to be a huge hit but it couldn’t reach his expectations and was instead just a “big slap on his face.”

“K3G is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check,” he said.

“I thought that I’m making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since Mughal-e-Azam until Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai,” he added.

Speaking about his casting decisions, Johar said, “I took the storyline of Kabhi Kabhi and the family values of Hum Aapke Hain Koun and made this mush of a film.”

He further added that he was outraged when the movie did not get the kind of response he had been expecting.

Talking about the most talked character of the film Poo, Karan said: “Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character.”

He added, “I am Poo, that’s who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything.”