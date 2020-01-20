Jennifer Aniston reveals her true feelings about Brad Pitt and everyone's obsession with them

Hollywood’s former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been all over the news after their little run-in at the SAG Awards that has the world talking.



But it now looks like the former flames may be toying with our feelings and tucking at our heartstrings by teasing their fans with a bit of what they have been desperately pleading for without any intention of an actual reunion.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 50-year-old Friends actor was asked about the world’s obsession with her and Brad Pitt and their continuous prayers of seeing them back together.

"It's hysterical,” said Jen, adding: “But what else are they going to talk about?"

Earlier at the Golden Globes, Pitt too had addressed the same when he told Entertainment Tonight: "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. The second most important reunion of her year? I understand. That was a play on Friends. They were saying that.”



The two stirred up a storm on Sunday after the SAG Awards as they gave the audience what they wanted by having a chirpy reunion backstage where they hugged it out and congratulated each other.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt embrace each other as they finally reunite at SAG Awards



Pitt also left us gushing when he dropped everything backstage to intently watch his ex-wife accept the award for her performance in The Morning Show.