Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt embrace each other as they finally reunite at SAG Awards

Former flames Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have finally reunited and the world has since then gone into a frenzy as two of the most adored celebrities took us on a feels trip by hugging it out backstage at the SAG Awards.

While many of us had been waiting for this moment since the Golden Globes and could not unfortunately witness the highly anticipated reunion of the former couple, it looks like cupid may finally be at work.

A photo has been making rounds on the internet and has left fans on cloud nine as it shows the former husband and wife interacting backstage and congratulating each other over their big wins by embracing each other.

This is followed by Jen walking away before lifting her hand off of Brad’s chest while the Ad Astra actor holds her wrist, giving their fans some major stuff to swoon all over before they can plead for the two to actually get back together.

Brad won big at the SAG Awards by taking home the award for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, immediately after which, Jen was announced as the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.