Katrina Kaif mesmerizes fans with THIS new photo: Check out

Katrina Kaif on Sunday stunned her fans with her ethereal beauty as she shared one of the pictures from her latest photo-shoot.

The Bollywood diva wore a graceful and classy sarri, leaving the fans in awe of her beauty.

Around half a million people had liked Katrina Kaif's latest picture within 30 minutes after the Bharat star posted it on Instagram.

Check out her photo below:

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will see the light of day on March 27, 2020.



