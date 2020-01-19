Katrina Kaif mesmerizes fans with THIS new photo: Check out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Katrina Kaif on Sunday stunned her fans with her ethereal beauty as she shared one of the pictures from her latest photo-shoot.
The Bollywood diva wore a graceful and classy sarri, leaving the fans in awe of her beauty.
Around half a million people had liked Katrina Kaif's latest picture within 30 minutes after the Bharat star posted it on Instagram.
Check out her photo below:
On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.
The film will see the light of day on March 27, 2020.
