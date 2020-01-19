close
Sun Jan 19, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 19, 2020

Katrina Kaif mesmerizes fans with THIS new photo: Check out

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 19, 2020

Katrina Kaif on Sunday stunned her fans with her ethereal beauty as she shared one of the pictures from her latest photo-shoot.

The Bollywood diva wore a graceful and classy sarri, leaving the fans in awe of her beauty.

Around half a million people had liked Katrina Kaif's latest picture within 30 minutes after the Bharat star posted it on Instagram.

Check out her photo below:

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop film Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

The film will see the light of day on March 27, 2020.


