Sara Ali Khan on being compared to Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor

As Sara Ali Khan’s new trailer rolls out for the film Love Aaj Kal, as expected, the starlet is getting compared to her father’s performance in the film’s first instalment.

Speaking to IANS in an interview, the 24-year-old Simmba star expressed her views about being a star child and the criticism that comes with it along with the continuous comparisons.

“Honestly, I am still Saif Ali Khan’s child and that will never change. It (being Saif’s daughter) is a tag I am proud of, so if it (the tag) exists, it is fine. If people like my work then it is a good thing. I hope that I get the opportunities to prove myself,” she said.

About being compared constantly to other newbies, Ananya Pandey and Janhvi Kapoor, who entered around the same time as her, Sara said: “I feel all three of us are very young girls. I understand why it (the comparison) happens but to compare one person with another just doesn’t make any sense.”

“I think three of us are very different as people, as actors and in general. So, I don’t see the point in comparing. They are my contemporaries and friends, of mine and I wish them the best and I hope they wish me the best for my next film, too,” she added.