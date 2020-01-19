Neha Dhupia tells the world how to live with a more eco-friendly lifestyle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood star Neha Dhupia may be living with the status of a superstar but the actor’s lifestyle still signals humility.
Speaking about her daily schedule to Hindustan Times, the Tumhari Sulu actor stressed on all the eco-friendly ways ingrained into her lifestyle that help converse the environment.
“Simple things like, using water effectively for my bath as well as Mehr’s bath. So, she has a realisation that it is not something to be wasted. It troubles me that we will be leaving a planet that is deprived of basic amenities. I am not okay with it,” she said.
Regarding her life with daughter Mehr, Neha stated: “She wakes up to bhangra with her daddy on a Diljit Dosanjh song. She doesn’t get everything she points her finger at. I use only wooden toys for her. I use hand-me-down clothes for her. She was introduced to a beach clean-up at a birthday party.”
“So, every morning, she does want to pick litter during our walks. We are trying to raise a good human being and nothing else matters,” she adds.
