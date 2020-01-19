Neha Dhupia tells the world how to live with a more eco-friendly lifestyle

Bollywood star Neha Dhupia may be living with the status of a superstar but the actor’s lifestyle still signals humility.



Speaking about her daily schedule to Hindustan Times, the Tumhari Sulu actor stressed on all the eco-friendly ways ingrained into her lifestyle that help converse the environment.

“Simple things like, using water effectively for my bath as well as Mehr’s bath. So, she has a realisation that it is not something to be wasted. It troubles me that we will be leaving a planet that is deprived of basic amenities. I am not okay with it,” she said.

Regarding her life with daughter Mehr, Neha stated: “She wakes up to bhangra with her daddy on a Diljit Dosanjh song. She doesn’t get everything she points her finger at. I use only wooden toys for her. I use hand-me-down clothes for her. She was introduced to a beach clean-up at a birthday party.”



“So, every morning, she does want to pick litter during our walks. We are trying to raise a good human being and nothing else matters,” she adds.