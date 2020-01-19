Justin Bieber asked to leave after Taylor Swift's arrival at the gym

The feud between Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift is no news to the world but while the two try their best to avoid each other in public, sometimes when they do have a run-in, some major drama unfolds.



As per the latest reports, the 25-year-old Yummy hit maker was recently asked to leave a gym after the Bad Blood crooner’s arrival at the same place.

TMZ reported that Justin, along with others, was asked to exit West Hollywood’s Dogpound Gym because of Taylor’s already made appointment.

It was further revealed that after being asked to leave, Justin’s entourage had urged for the singer to be allowed to finish his workout.

Another report by MailOnline had stated that Justin had arrived at the gym without an appointment which is why he was asked to leave.

"It is a private gym so everyone has their own time slots,” the grapevine added.

The two singers have had beef after Justin’s manager Scooter Braun acquired Taylor’s previous record label Big Machine Records.