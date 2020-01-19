Alia Bhatt is a big fan of Jennifer Aniston's 'Friends' and we have proof

Alia Bhatt may be basing in fame and glory, but at the end of the day, the diva unwinds much like any of us back at home.

The 27-year-old Raazi actor recently revealed that she relaxes at home by watching Jennifer Aniston’s hit classic sitcom Friends, and we bet a major lot would be able to relate.

The iconic show has proven to be timeless and even after all these years, is still enjoyed by a number of people around the globe, which we now know, also includes the likes of this B-Town beauty.

Turning to her Instagram, the starlet posted a photo of her television screen in her bedroom with the Friends theme song playing.

Alongside the photo, Alia wrote: “All you need sometimes!”