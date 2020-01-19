Shah Rukh Khan to return to the silver screen post hiatus?

News has been circulating across Bollywood over a possible comeback for powerhouse Shah Rukh Khan.

The news has rocked social media, sending it into a frenzy. After an interim break SRK took, post the Zero rating debacle, the star is ready to return to the silver screen.



For the last couple of months, SRK has been surrounded with speculations regarding the films he’s been approached for, but one film is now speculated to land in Shah Rukh Khan’s hang is by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

According to a report by Filmfare, SRK has finally signed up for a film with the filmmaker, making it official. Buzzing reports have been fluttering around Bollywood regarding Kareena Kapoor Khan landing a role opposite the star. However, nothing has been confirmed up till now.

Fans are elated in anticipation over a possible on-screen pairing of the dynamic duo.