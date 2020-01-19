Karan Johar may never take on horror films ever again

Karan Johar recently spoke about his experiences within the film industry. Karan is probably one filmmaker who fans will probably, not see traveling on uncharted waters as often. Yet he is defied speculations on a number of occasions in projects like Dostana, My Name is Khan and Kalank.

However, during a candid interview with the Hindustan Times, the star spoke spoke the importance of stepping out of the comfort zone and how the internet is now one of the biggest empowerment tools, in regards to cinema.

Speaking about his experiences creating horror movies, the director made it clear that he had no intentions of repeating the process, he was quoted saying, "Horror and I don’t connect at all, and very honestly, they’ll not happen again."

The director made it clear that, "This is my first and only horror story that I’ve made for Netflix. It’s not a genre that I enjoy watching, so why should I enjoy making it?”

He revealed that horror films turned out to be an extensive challenge for him. He stated, “Yes, because I felt like this gives me the ability to be out of my comfort zone and tell a story being uncomfortable."

He detailed the importance of comfort for the filmmaker, revealing, "I think every filmmaker should be, at one point, uncomfortable to tell a story because that challenges their core directorial spirit. So, making this horror anthology has been the most challenging schedule in my 21-year-long journey.”