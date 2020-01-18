Ananya Panday showers love on Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aayan’s 'Love Aaj Kal'

Ananya Panday has showered love on the trailer of Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.



Ananya shared the trailer of the film on a story on her Instagram handle and wrote the movie’s dialogue “Aana to puri tarah aana, ya to aana hi mat ( if you want to come, come completely or else don’t come”).

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared the story with a love emoji and tagged rumoured boyfriend Kartik and his ex Sara Ali Khan.

Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Love Aaj Kal, the sequel of 2009’s also titled Love Aaj Kal starring Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, will hit the cinemas on this Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2020).

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan reacted to the trailer of his daughter’s movie saying he liked the trailer of his Love Aaj Kal more than that of Sara and Kartik’s film.