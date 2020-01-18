Saif Ali Khan reacts to daughter Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’ trailer

The trailer of Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming film Love Aaj Kal starring newbie Sara Ali Khan and her former rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan was launched on Friday.



The film is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s previous movie, also titled Love Aaj Kal which was released in 2009 and Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone shared the screen in it.

In an interview with Indian Express, when the Kal Ho Naa Ho actor was asked whether he liked the trailer of daughter Sara’s Love Aaj Kal, he said that he liked the trailer of his Love Aaj Kal more than hers.

However, Saif Ali Khan wished best of luck to Sara and the entire Love Aaj Kal team.

Meanwhile, Sara’s Love Aaj Kal trailer received a mixed reaction from fans.

The film will hit the cinemas on Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2020).

The Simmba actress and Kartik have planned to watch their movie together and are calling it a ‘date night’ for them.