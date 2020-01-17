Ayeza Khan nominated as Best Actress for exceptional performance in ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Pakistan’s leading lady Ayeza Khan has bagged the nomination at the prestigious Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) 2020 in the 'Best Actress' category for her outstanding performance in drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho.

The starlet, taking to Instagram to share the big news with her followers, said that she is thankful for the huge honour.

Ayeza is contending for the coveted 'Best Actor (Female) award' and nominated alongside her are famous actresses like Hina Altaf, Moomal Shaikh, Sajal Ali, Saba Qamar, Sana Javed, Sarah Khan and Sanan Baloch.



Drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho has taken the country by storm and raked up massive ratings on the small screen ever since it started airing.

Actors Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui's incredible performances in the film are being applauded by fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan International Screen Awards will take place on February 7, 2020 in Dubai, and are being touted as one of the biggest award ceremonies of the showbiz industry in the Pakistan.