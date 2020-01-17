Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan to celebrate Valentine’s Day together

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be celebrating the special day of Valentine’s in close embrace of each other.



The couple whose sizzling chemistry made headlines even before their film Love Aaj Kal just came forth unveiling their Valentine’s Day plans.

During the trailer launch of the movie on Friday, Kartik was questioned about his relationship with Sara. Kartik quipped, "When Sara had said on national television, I then had a crush on her. From then on, I have been getting shy all the time."

Sara and Kartik were then asked about their V-day plans, to which Sara said, “We will be watching this (Love Aaj Kal) on Valentine's Day. What else will we do?" When the reporter started asking Kartik, Khan interrupted saying, "Why are you asking him? You won't come?"

"Together?," Kartik jokingly asked to which Sara stated, "Ofcourse, what else? It's our film. Who else will you go with?"

Eventually Kartik revealed, “The two of us will see the movie that night. We will see Love Aaj Kal that night. It will be a date night. 13th February and 14th February, both nights we will see the movie."