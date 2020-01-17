Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' drops much-anticipated first trailer

Bollywood’s upcoming offering Love Aaj Kal has led to fans’ excitement going through the roof as the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan-starrer just dropped its highly anticipated new trailer.

The Imtiaz Ali-directorial unveiled the new trailer showcasing the tale of love between the characters of the alleged past paramours, Zoe and Veer.

The vibrant and dynamic trailer of the much-hyped up film shows the B-Town heartthrob essaying a double role much like how Saif Ali Khan had done the same in the 2009-released first installment.

Kartik was seen romancing not just the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor but also another love interest in the film that adds drama to the storyline.

Similar to the original, the sequel will also be falling under the same lines of a love-hate depiction between the hero and heroine.

The film will be ready to see the light of day on February 14, 2020.







