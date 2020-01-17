Walmart issues apology after insensitive Paul Walker tweet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American multinational retail corporation Walmart had recently landed in hot waters after making a contentious joke on the late actor Paul Walker.
The retail company came under fire after its official Twitter responded to a tweet with a joke that hurt the sentiments of the late Fast and the Furious actor’s fans as well as family.
The controversial tweet had been in response to a social media user’s GIF of a car racing through traffic that came subs4equent to the news of Walmart selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls.
“Hey, Paul Walker, click it or ticket,” Walmart had said in the now-deleted tweet.
After the tweet racked up backlash from netizens, Walmart issued an apology through a spokesperson speaking to PEOPLE: “We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgement and has been removed.”
