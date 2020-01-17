Alaya F accepts her privileged background amidst nepotism debate

Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F is gearing up to make her debut on the silver screens, accompanied by none other than the famous Saif Ali Khan, for the film Jawaani Jaaneman.

The young star does not seem to be a shy child as she very openly discussed the concept of nepotism and acknowledged her privileged role in the industry.

When asked to weigh in on the debate on nepotism by Mumbai Mirror, Alaya stated, “We need to realize that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

Alaya spoke on her openness and readiness to face the spotlight after learning from the experiences of others in the industry. The rising star spoke about mistakes and contingency planning.

She revealed during the interview, “Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take a note of their good points. I’ve also learnt to see them in the limelight.”

She showcased her desire to work alongside a large number of stars in the industry, from Ayushmann Khurrana to Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan. The star was also open in revealing that although she looks up to stars’ like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, she wishes to blaze her own trail, hoping someone might want to follow in her footsteps one day.

