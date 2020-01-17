Liam Hemsworth moves on from Miley Cyrus as things get 'serious' with Gabriella Brooks

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially a topic of the past since the latter, following the footsteps of the former, has also officially moved on with his life.

The 30-year-old Aussie hunk had recently made headlines with 21-year-old model Gabriella Brook and while some may have termed their blossoming romance nothing more than a rebound for Liam, the reality appears to be poles apart.

A little birdy told PEOPLE, that the two are actually now getting closer together and things seem to be getting serious already.

“Liam and Gabriella have spent a lot of time in Australia together. Gabriella has met Liam’s siblings and his parents,” the grapevine revealed.

Earlier, the couple’s relationship was pretty much solidified after they were spotted on an intimate beach date with their PDA going through the roof.

The duo had initially sparked dating rumours in December when they were seen hugging and kissing each other in the public, and then after when they were snapped at a lunch spot with Liam’s parents.