Emirati vlogger falls 'in love with Pakistan and its incredible people'

A travel vlogger from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Khalid Al Ameri, is the latest traveller to fall "in love with Pakistan and its incredible people", as he claimed in a new video shared on social media.



Swept away by Pakistan's beauty, Al Ameri's video shows him touring Islamabad, visiting shopping malls, interacting with people, and enjoying tea at a chai dhaba (roadside cafe).

Showing his massive fan following the country's hidden beauty, the vlogger said: "One of the greatest lessons I have learned from this trip is don't always believe what the media tells you about a country or a community.

"Visit for yourself, see for yourself and more often than not you will be surprised by the kindness, beauty and hospitality you will experience," he tells his more than two million Facebook fans and almost 850,000 Instagram followers in a video titled 'The Truth About Pakistan'.

—See the video at the end of this story!

Al Ameri explained how his perspective about Pakistan took a 180-degree turn soon after he landed.

In the video filmed by internet sensation, he can be seen wandering around the federal capital and getting enchanted by the scenic landscapes, the rich culture, and the warmth of the people who welcomed him to the country with open arms.



"The people and the country are incredible mashAllah," he said.



"When I told people I was coming to Islamabad in Pakistan, everyone had their perception of what this city was going to look like. But I can tell you one thing. Their perception is completely different from the reality that I saw today," he said.

In fact, he was awed at how a small tea stall owner refused to take money from him because he was Pakistan's 'guest'.

"I have been inspired by the people I’ve met that have built this city into what it is today. That want to represent a Pakistan of tomorrow. And that, is what makes this country, and its people, truly, truly special," he added.

Ending the video, Al Ameri uttered a chirpy "Shukriya Pakistan!"

The vlogger also met President Dr Arif Alvi and took a picture with him that he shared on his Instagram.





