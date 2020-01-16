Haris Rauf acknowledges Lahore Qalandars' contribution after being named in Pakistan squad

Big Bash League (BBL) sensation Haris Rauf heaped praise on his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars' Player Development Program after he was handed a maiden call-up to the national team for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The fast bowler has turned many a heads the past month or so with his hostile bowling in the ongoing Big Bash League where he already has 16 scalps to his name for Melbourne stars.

Following his addition to the national squad, he paid homage to the franchise and its officials.

“I still remember the day when I came to participate in the Qalandars player development program and I was picked by Aaqib Javed,” Haris said in a video message from Australia.

It’s a life-changing experience for me, and I can’t thank the management of Lahore Qalandars enough for their support in the last two years.

Rauf said that it’s a dream-come-true moment for him to be picked for Pakistan team.

“It was my dream and I am very excited to be named in Pakistan team today,” he said.

Meanwhile, the management of Lahore Qalandars said that they were proud of Haris Rauf and termed his selection as a success of its player development program.

“It’s a proud moment for us to see Haris Rauf making waves everywhere with his bowling, and now him being picked for Pakistan side is also exciting,” said Sameen Rana, the COO of Lahore Qalandars.

Atif Rana, the CEO of the franchise, said that they always had trust in their process, and were confident of developing their own players, who can serve Pakistan cricket.

“Today, I’m proud that we have developed such players. Haris Rauf is one of them, there are many more to come,” said Atif Rana.



