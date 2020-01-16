Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal' poster is nothing short of breathtaking

One of the most anticipated Bollywood offerings, Love Aaj Kal, starring Sara Ali Khan with rumoured ex-beau Kartik Aaryan is finally nearing its release.

And the excitement of fans is now skyrocketing as the makers dropped the first poster of the film that is giving a glimpse into the unmatched chemistry of the two stars.

Sharing a photo of the Imtiaz Ali-directorial, the 24-year-old Kedarnath actor wrote: “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

The jaw-dropping poster features the two stars in their respective avatars as they lie down with Sara resting on Kartik’s back.



Love Aaj Kal, that comes as a sequel to the Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s 2009-released first instalment, will be dropping its trailer tomorrow and will be seeing the light of day on February 14, 2020.