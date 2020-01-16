Shraddha Kapoor reveals secrets on balancing time and projects

Shraddha Kapoor’s professional announcement rocked her fans worlds. After two mega hits back in 2019, and it seems as though the star plans to carry on this streak well into the new year.

Shraddha has been praised for her spot-on portrayal and captivating acting skills. It seems as though the star plans to carry on these promising plans well into 2020 as well, for the sake of her fans.

Fans can look forward to two overall releases this year, from Street Dancer 3D to Baaghi 3.

In order to make these concepts come alive, the star has maintained a perfectly synced schedule. Commenting on her effective time managing strategies during an interview with the Times of India, the star went onto say: "As long as my sleep isn't compromised, I am happy to be crazy busy. I love it. I love doing things non-stop. At the same time, I also love to take some time off whenever possible. We didn't take a family holiday in 2019 so we make sure that we take one in 2020."

The star has remained dedicated to both her roles, despite a handful of substantial injuries. She has truly molded herself to fit into both the projects in the best possible of ways.

Shraddha also stated, "I want to be in back to back films as much as possible for my fans and audiences. I am able to manage my schedule because I love what I do. Yes, there are times when it gets exhausting but the love of my fans keeps me going."